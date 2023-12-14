The woman who was mistakenly shot in her head with a pistol belonging to a Sub-Inspector (SI) inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh died early on Wednesday. The deceased had gone to the police station for passport verification on Friday, December 8. The deceased woman was identified as Ishrat Jahan. She succumbed to her injuries at JN Medical College in Aligarh. The accused, SI Manoj Sharma, is still absconding. He carries a reward of Rs 20,000. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Mistakenly Shot in Head by Cop Inside Police Station in Aligarh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Woman Dies Days After Being Mistakenly Shot in Head

The victim identified as Ishrat Jahan succumbed to her bullet injuries at JN Medical College in Aligarh earlier today. — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)