Preparations are underway for the inauguration of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on January 22. Recently, a revamped Railway Station as well as a newly built airport was unveiled in the city to welcome the tourists who will be visiting the birthplace of Lord Ram after the opening of Ram Mandir shortly. The authorities have now introduced women-driven Pink Auto-Rickshaws to give tourists a tour of the holy Ayodhya city. A video of these newly- introduced public vehicles was recently shared by news agency ANI. Ayodhya Turning Into Solar City: Solar Lights Installed Across Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Madir's Consecration Ceremony (Watch Video).

Newly Introduced Women-Driven Pink Auto-Rickshaws in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Newly-introduced women-driven Pink autos to give ‘Ram Bhakts’ a tour of Ayodhya. (13.01) pic.twitter.com/YyIHHCj2Mt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2024

