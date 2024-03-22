A doctor at Mahoba District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera slapping, kicking and throwing a patient out of his cabin. The 31-second-long video shows the doctor, identified as RP Singh, assaulting the patient, Aakash Upadhyay. Both parties have made complaints against each other. The patient alleged that he protested when the doctor prescribed him medicines from outside the store, while the doctor said the patient asked him for money for booze. An FIR has been filed against the accused doctor, and the District Magistrate has ordered a probe into the matter. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Elderly Man Brutally Thrashed in Busy Vegetable Market in Unnao, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Doctor Assaults Patient

यूपी में महोबा के जिला अस्पताल में डॉक्टर RP सिंह ने आकाश उपाध्याय नामक मरीज को लात-घूसों से पीटा और घसीटते हुए चैंबर के बाहर ले गए। मरीज का आरोप- डॉक्टर ने बाहर की दवाई लिखीं, इसका विरोध करने पर पिटाई हुई। डॉक्टर बोले- शराब पीने के लिए 200 रुपए मांग रहा था। इसका मैंने विरोध… pic.twitter.com/dec3suSmu0 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 22, 2024

Probe Launched

प्रकरण में थाना कोतवाली नगर महोबा में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा चुका है। अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MAHOBA POLICE (@mahobapolice) March 22, 2024

