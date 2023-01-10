A video of Uttar Pradesh police beating a liquor salesman after he allegedly refused to give them alcohol for free has surfaced on social media. The incident was reported from the Muzaffarnagar and was recorded on a nearby installed CCTV camera. In the video, the victim can be seen surrounded by police personnel outside a liquor shop. The video has gone viral on the internet. UP Shocker: Police Constable Beaten Brutally by Five of His Colleagues Outside Raebareli District Jail; Case Registered (Watch Video).

Cops Rain Slaps on Liquor Salesman in Muzaffarnagar:

