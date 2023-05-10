A video has surfaced on social media which showed Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh assaulting Deepak Singh, the husband of Rashmi Singh, a BJP municipal election candidate, inside the Gauriganj Kotwali police station in Amethi district. The incident took place in front of dozens of policemen who struggled to keep Rakesh Pratap Singh and his supporters off Deepak Singh. Police said that they will take action against both the parties. 'Kailash Pati Nath Ki Jai Ho': Man Rides Bull on Streets of Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, Video Goes Viral.

Fight Inside Police Station in Amethi

Ambushed by SP MLA and his supporters, Deepak Singh fled from the spot in his SUV. pic.twitter.com/zdiqdi4Lhl — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 10, 2023

