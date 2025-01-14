A chaotic scene unfolded at Jhansi’s Veerangana Rani Lakshmibai Railway Station when the Kumbh Mela Special train, originally scheduled to depart from Platform 6, was suddenly reassigned to Platform 8. The abrupt announcement led to panic among passengers, causing a stampede-like situation. Desperate to secure seats, people began pushing and shoving each other to board the train, resulting in several passengers falling. Witnesses described the incident as frightening and a clear failure in managing the crowd during the high-traffic period. Responding to the situation, ADG Zone Kanpur replied on Twitter: "We have taken note of the incident and have instructed concerned authorities to initiate an inquiry. Necessary actions will be taken to ensure such events do not recur." Jhansi: Monkey Attacks Woman, Snatches Her Shoe At City Kart Mall in Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

Chaos at Virangana Lakshmibai Railway Station

यह वीडियो बेहद ही डरावनी है झांसी में कुंभ मेला स्पेशल ट्रेन को प्लेटफार्म नंबर 6 से रवाना होनी थी लेकिन कुछ देर पहले प्लेटफार्म नंबर 8 का एनाउंस होते ही भगदड़ मच गया जिसके बाद लोग एक दूसरे को धक्का देकर ट्रेन पर चढ़ने लगे जिस दौरान कई यात्री नीचे गिर गए वीरांगना रानी… pic.twitter.com/teDaAcYSJb — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)