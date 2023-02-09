In an unfortunate incident, three people lost their lives while three others were injured after a car hit several people during a wedding program at Green leaf resort on Meerut-Baghpat main road. While one person died on spot, 2 others died during treatment. 3 others are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The driver of the car has been arrested, cops said. Maharashtra: Estranged Husband Attacks Wife, Punches Her in Face in Aurangabad, Disturbing Video of Brutality Goes Viral.

Meerut Accident:

Uttar Pradesh | Yesterday a wedding program was happening at Green leaf resort on Meerut-Baghpat main road. During that, a car hit several people. One person died on spot, 2 died during treatment. 3 are undergoing treatment.The driver of the car arrested: Anirudh Kumar, SP Meerut pic.twitter.com/4aigaR79AG — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 9, 2023

