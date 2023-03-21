A youth was badly injured after a high-tension wire fell on him while he was standing at the side of a road in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at the Hapur Adda intersection of the district. The youth was rushed to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the UP electricity board is being blamed for multiple accidents occurring in the state. Disturbing Video: Ticket Checker Gets Electrocuted Accidently When Came in Contact With Overhead Wire In A Freak Accident at Kharagpur Railway Station.

High-Tension Wire Falls on Youth:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)