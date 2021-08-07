Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Announces to Give Rs 25 Lakh to Vandana Kataria of Indian Women’s Hockey Team

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announces that the state govt will give Rs 25 Lakhs to Vandana Kataria (in file photo) who is a member of the women's hockey team that participated in #Olympics pic.twitter.com/CmIrgD4aMq — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

