Three men were arrested on Friday, August 22, for allegedly beating a school teacher to death over a parking dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The deceased was identified as Praveen Jha, an English teacher at a private school in Bhagwanpur. Reportedly, an argument broke out between Jha and the accused Adarsh Singh over car parking. Following the argument, Adarsh called his two associates and allegedly assaulted Jha. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered against the accused trio under the relevant sections of BNS. UP Rocked by Triple Murder: Man Kills Parents and Sister With Axe Over Land Dispute in Ghazipur, Flees; Police Launch Manhunt.

School Teacher Beaten to Death Over Parking Dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi

Pravin Jha sir, English teacher at School Bhagwanpur Varanasi was beaten to death in a parking dispute. It was more of a premeditated murder. The main accused Adarsh Singh had called two of accomplices from Chandauli to target Pravin sir who was brutally assaulted and a severe… https://t.co/9MEiq8n7iO pic.twitter.com/dkBJgRVag4 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)