Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh Takes Charge Deputy Chief of Naval Staff:

Vice Admiral Ravneet Singh (on left) assumed charge as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff today. The Admiral relieves Vice Admiral MS Pawar (on right) who retired on 31st May pic.twitter.com/FUgTAQ8yBb — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

