Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extends heartfelt congratulations on the "epochal day" of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, hailing it as a defining moment of a "tryst with divinity" in Indian civilisational trajectory. In a tweet, he wrote, "Heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi as he leads, after 11-day rigorous ‘anushthan’, the sacred rituals in the presence of other yajnas, saints and seers guiding the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. January 22 is etched in history as a defining moment of 'tryst with divinity' in our civilisational trajectory." Ram Temple Inauguration: Ayodhya Lit Up, Preparations Underway Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Today (Watch Videos).

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Congratulates on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Congratulations on this epochal day of #RamMandirPranPratishtha in the historical city of Ayodhya, the #RamJanmbhoomi. Gratifying to witness celebratory moment marking reawakening of national pride all over. Heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi as he leads,… — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) January 22, 2024

