A man accidentally fell down while deboarding a train at Nalgonda railway station. He was about to go under the moving train but was saved by the RPF Head Constable A.K. Reddy. Reddy pulled the man just in the nick of time that saved his life. Meanwhile, RPF India has requested passengers not to board or alight a running train. Maharashtra: RPF Constable’s Bravery Saves Lady Passenger From Going Under Wheels of Moving Train (Watch Video).

RPF Personnel Saves Man From Going Under Moving Train:

#RPF Head Constable A.K. Reddy saved a man from going under the wheels of a moving train at Nalgonda station. We request passengers not to board/alight a running train. Reddy may not be around next time.#MissionJeewanRaksha #safetyfirst #LifeSavingAct#BeResponsible #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/FmhZHl7MAY — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) October 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)