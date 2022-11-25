A video has gone viral from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh which shows a man who is allegedly drunk, throwing money at the toll plaza staff. It is seen in the video that the toll employee asks the person sitting in the car why he is driving the car so fast. He also says that earlier also the man in car had broken the barricade. And the second time again he is trying to do the same. Meanwhile, when the toll worker asks the person sitting in the car why he is doing this, he starts hurling notes at the toll plaza staff and asks him to take the money and open the barricade. To this the toll worker cam be heard saying not to show off money. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Bitten by Poisonous Snake During Rituals on Astrologer's Advice, Loses Tongue in Erode

Watch Viral Video:

उफ़्फ़ ये पैसे की गरमी… मामला रायबरेली का है जहां टोल प्लाजा पर रोके जाने से जनाब नाराज हो गए और फिर नोट निकाला और उड़ाने लगे। pic.twitter.com/2jU7QURvwu — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) November 24, 2022

