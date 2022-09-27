Two men who entered a south Delhi colony posing as municipal officials and tried to ride out after stealing the bike of a delivery agent were caught after the alert guard managed to shut the gates on time. The video of the incident was caught on CCTV and has since gone viral. The bike belongs to a courier delivery man who left the key in the ignition as he got off to ring a doorbell. While one of the thieves was caught immediately by residents, the other thief was later caught from a park of a neighbouring colony.

Bike Thieves Crash While Trying To Speed Through Colony Gate in Delhi:

Caught On CCTV: Bike Thieves Try To Speed Through Colony Gate In Delhi. CCTV: दक्षिणी दिल्ली के कॉलोनी में नगर निगम के अधिकारी बनकर आए चोरों ने बाइक चुरा ली। कॉलोनी के गार्ड को शक हुआ तो उसने लोहे का दरवाजा बंद कर दिया और चोर पकड़े गए। pic.twitter.com/1KSgewXTRd — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) September 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)