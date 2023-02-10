A camel was brutally beaten in Kerala’s Palakkad district as part of an offering ceremony according to reports. The brutal beating of the camel has surfaced on social media. In the video it can be seen that while the two men were trying to tie the leg of the camel, it started screaming. Angered by this another person came and thrashed the camel with a stick on his head. Later, it was loaded into a vehicle to take it somewhere else of the as part of the celebrations. Rajasthan Shocker: Agitated Camel Bites Off Owner's Head in Bikaner; Animal Tied to Tree, Beaten to Death by Angry Villagers.

Camel Thrashed in Kerala:

