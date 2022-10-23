In a bizarre incident, a criminal snatched the mobile phone of Climate Activist Lisipriya Kangujam when she was doing a Facebook Live in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. In the video, the child activist can be seen educating the viewers. Moments later, a criminal comes and snatches the phone away. Lisipriya is one of the youngest climate activists globally. She addressed world leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2019 (COP25) in Madrid. Video: Suspecting Petrol Fraud, Fuel Station Vandalised, Manager Thrashed in UP's Siddharthnagar.

Lisipriya Kangujam’s Phone Snatched Away:

फेसबुक लाइव कर रही थी क्लाइमेट ऐक्टिविस्ट लिसिप्रिया कंगूजम, फोन छीनकर भाग गए अपराधी | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/1D9qR7fwyv — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) October 23, 2022

