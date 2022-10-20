Several incidents have been reported from Bihar where students appearing at the examinations have been writing Bhojpuri song lyrics in the answer sheets. In one such incident, a teacher called a student, who had written a Bhojpuri song's lyrics in the chemistry exams. In the video that is going viral on social media, the teacher can be heard asking the student to bring his father to the college the next day, however, the student says that his father is not at home. Then the teacher asks him for his father's phone number. At the end of the call, the teacher asks the teenager "Sharam aaya likhne me?" Video: Woman Clashes With Cops Over Anti-Encroachment Drive in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, Says ‘Touch Mat Karna Nahin Toh Daant Kaat Lungi’.

Watch Video:

परीक्षा में लिख आया भोजपुरी गाना, टीचर ने किया फोन और लगाई क्लास | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/E4nEQ4w6bm — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) October 20, 2022

