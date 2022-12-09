A newly constructed road crumbled on camera in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra when two men decided to “uproot” it with bare hands to expose departmental corruption. The video shows two men pulling apart the road with their own hands in order to show the bad quality of the road laid out by the authorities. A woman can also be seen standing behind as she laughs and adds her remark on the poorly constructed road. One Auto 50 Commuters! Madhya Pradesh’s Auto Rickshaw Carrying Dozens of Passengers Leaves Police Shell-Shocked (Watch Viral Video)

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)