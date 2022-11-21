A man allegedly walked into two events at a hotel and banquet hall filled with hundreds of guests and sneaked out with bags containing cash and jewellery. The police are now looking for the thief. CCTV footage from the incident shows him covering the bag with his yellow blazer and walking out with it in his hands. The first theft took place on November 15 at a Sahibabad hotel, which was hosting the engagement ceremony of a businessman’s daughter. The second theft took place four days later at a wedding in Sector 8. CCTV footage showed the same youth walking out with the purse in a similar manner. Reports said that the purse had 70000 cash and several gold rings in it. Viral Video: Cow Roams Freely Inside ICU Ward of Madhya Pradesh Hospital, Eats Medical Waste; Three Staff Suspended

Watch Viral Video:

Police are looking for a man who allegedly walked into two events at a hotel and banquet hall filled with hundreds of guests and sneaked out with bags containing cash and jewellery. CCTV footage of both incidents are attached... @ghaziabadpolice @Uppolice @IPSMUNIRAJ pic.twitter.com/5HZx5afCQO — Avishek Kumar Dubey (@dubeyavishek) November 20, 2022

Police Launch Probe:

दोनो घटनाओ के सम्बन्ध मे सम्बन्धित थानो पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर घटना के शीघ्र अनावरण हेतु टीमे गठित की गई है । — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) November 20, 2022

