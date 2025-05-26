Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra, an unfortunate incident occurred in Virar today, May 26. According to the news agency IANS, the slab of an old building, Pooja Apartment building, collapsed all of a sudden, killing a woman on the spot. The alleged incident took place at Gopchar Pada in Virar East. The deceased woman was identified as Lakshmi Singh, while her two children escaped with minor injuries. After the incident, rescue teams arrived quickly at the scene. Meanwhile, the local administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ for City and Adjoining Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri Districts; Check Latest Weather Forecast.

Slab of Building Collapses in Virar

Maharashtra: An incident occurred in Virar East’s Gopchar Pada when the slab of the old Pooja Apartment building suddenly collapsed. Lakshmi Singh died on the spot, while her two children survived with minor injuries. Rescue teams arrived quickly at the scene. The local… pic.twitter.com/aG9dcaAIJY — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2025

