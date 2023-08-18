A bomb threat targeting a Vistara flight en route from Delhi to Pune has triggered an immediate security protocol at Delhi's airport. The flight's passengers were efficiently evacuated, and their luggage was safely removed while authorities commenced a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft within an isolation bay. The alarm was raised after a bomb-related call was received by the GMR call centre earlier today. With the investigation underway, further details are awaited. Bomb Threat Call: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests One Person for Making Hoax Calls to Police

Bomb Threat on Delhi-Pune Vistara Flight

