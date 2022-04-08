Tribal women farmers in Madugula Mandal of Anakapalle district staged a symbolic protest on Friday pretending to hang themselves over the destruction of their cashew plantations by mining company representatives.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Tribal women farmers staged a symbolic protest pretending to hang themselves over the destruction of their cashew plantations by mining company representatives, in Madugula Mandal, Anakapalle district. pic.twitter.com/SJOgWYZgd6 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

