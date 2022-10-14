Army officers on Friday laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Indian army assault dog "Zoom", who passed away on Thursday while undergoing treatment. The army canine was under treatment after he was shot twice during an operation in J&K's Anantnag. Indian Army Dog 'Zoom', Injured During Encounter in Kashmir, Dies While Undergoing Treatment.

Indian Army Dog 'Zoom' Dies:

#WATCH | Army officers lay wreath on mortal remains of Army Assault Canine 'Zoom' Zoom passed away at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital) where he was under treatment after sustaining two gunshot injuries in Op Tangpawa, Anantnag, J&K on 9th Oct. (Source: Chinar Corps) pic.twitter.com/j9mgzpglDV — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

29 Army Dog Unit remembers Indian Army Dog 'Zoom':

Jammu | 29 Army Dog Unit remembers Indian Army Dog 'Zoom'. Zoom passed away at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital) where he was under treatment after sustaining two gunshot injuries in Op Tangpawa, Anantnag, J&K on 9th Oct. pic.twitter.com/B5kA3ki9qZ — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

