A sloth bear was shot dead by forest officials in Joshimath after it attacked them while they were trying to catch the animal. The Forest Department released a video in which the bear can be seen trying to attack the forest officials and being shot down by them in Joshimath area of Chamoli in Uttarakhand. The forest department officials were trying to catch the sloth bear after it attacked few locals in the area.

#WATCH | Forest officials shot dead a sloth bear after it attacked some of them when they were trying to catch it in Joshimath area of Chamoli, Uttarakhand last night. A team of forest officials tried to catch the bear after it attacked some locals. (Video: Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/emTxmuMBcm — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

