Three youths were arrested by police for beating up a restaurant employee Wednesday at a shopping mall in Greater Noida, infuriated over their long wait for food, police said. The video footage of the incident, which happened at Ansal Mall has gone viral on social media. It shows the men sitting at a table waiting for their food to arrive while a staffer works at a computer. One of the agitated men walks to the counter, hits the staffer, grabs him by his neck, and drags him away. The video also showed the men thrashing and kicking the worker outside the restaurant. Disturbing! Dog Dragged Along Road by Woman Driving Mobility Scooter, Harrowing Video From Birmingham Goes Viral

Watch Viral Video:

#WATCH | Greater Noida, UP: The staff of a private restaurant in Ansal mall was thrashed for a delay in their order. All three accused, residents of Dadri were arrested & were sent to jail: ADCP Vishal Pandey (10.11) pic.twitter.com/Uxn6igGQUQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 11, 2022

