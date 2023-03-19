Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh once again escaped Punjab Police on Sunday (March 19). The Punjab police have now declared "Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh as a fugitive. The police tried to chase him for about 20-25 km. "Security has beefed up in the state. Law and order will be maintained," said the police. ‘Waris Punjab De’ Head Amritpal Singh Threatens Violent Stir, Says ‘If Case Not Cancelled Within Hour, Admin Responsible for What Happens Next’ (Watch Video).

Punjab Police Chased Amritpal Singh For 20-25 kms

#WATCH | He was chased by police for about 20-25 kms but he managed to escape. We've recovered a no. of weapons & 2 cars also seized. Search underway & we'll arrest him soon. Law & order will be maintained: Jalandhar CP KS Chahal on 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh pic.twitter.com/q5P1KI66Qs — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

