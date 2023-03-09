The Indian Army on Thursday installed a 100-ft high national flag in Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, the Indian Army installed the 100-ft high national flag at a sports stadium in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. Pictures and videos of the 100-ft-high national flag being installed at the sports stadium in Doda have gone viral on social media. Independence Day 2022: ITBP Hoists National Flag at High Altitudes Near India-China Borders Under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign (Watch Video).

Indian Army Installs 100-ft High National Flag in Doda

#WATCH | Indian Army installs a 100-ft high national flag in Sports Stadium, Doda, Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/skCn62f9hv — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023

