Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar lost his cool on Wednesday when a man tries to take a selfie with hims. The incident took place in state's Mandya district. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Shivakumar said, "We don't know what one might have in hand. You know what happened to Rajiv Gandhi. Sometimes, human anger & emotions come out, nothing wrong in that."

Here Is The Video:

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar scolds a man who tries to take a selfie with him in Mandya "We don't know what one might have in hand. You know what happened to Rajiv Gandhi. Sometimes, human anger & emotions come out, nothing wrong in that," the leader says pic.twitter.com/cMjh7LuXbp — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

