The Thane police has filed a case under section 354 & 354A after a 22-year-old woman was allegedly molested and dragged for a few meters by an auto-rickshaw driver near Thane railway station. The police also said that a search has been launched to nab the accused. In a video that has gone viral on social media, an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly molested and dragged a woman near Thane railway station. The incident took place on October 14. CCTV Video: Auto Driver Molests Woman, Drags Her Inside Rickshaw in Maharashtra’s Thane.

Auto Driver Molests Woman in Thane

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Case filed u/s 354 & 354A at Thane Nagar PS after a 22-yr-old woman was allegedly molested & dragged for a few meters by an auto-rickshaw driver near Thane railway station. Search on for accused: Thane Police (14.10) (CCTV visuals verified by local police) pic.twitter.com/BAURRUhNGg — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)