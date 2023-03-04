Personnel of the Indian Army formations deployed in the Ladakh sector recently took part in an ice hockey match. The ice hockey match was held in the DBO sector, officials of the Indian Army said. A video of Indian Army jawans paying ice hockey in Ladakh has gone viral on social media. The 16-second video clip shows jawans of the Indian army participating in an ice hockey match. Indian Army Jawans Continue Patrolling at Last Post at an Altitude of 7,200 Feet in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Heavy Snowfall (Watch Video).

Jawans Participate in Ice Hockey Match

#WATCH | Personnel from Indian Army formations deployed in the Ladakh sector participated in an ice hockey match held in the DBO sector: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/06Ry5pAcIR — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

