In a horrific incident that unfolded on Sunday evening, hundreds of people fell into the Machchuu river in the Morbi district after a suspension bridge collapsed. More than 130 people died in the tragedy while several went missing. Amid this, search and rescue operations are underway at the spot of the Morbi incident. Indian Coast Guard (ICG), along with local administration and other agencies carry out search and rescue operations. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse Video: Disturbing CCTV Footage Shows Exact Moment When Cable Bridge Snapped in Gujarat.

Search and Rescue Operations Underway:

#WATCH | Search and rescue operations are underway at the spot of the #Morbi incident in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/pMLV7s1SBc — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

