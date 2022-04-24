On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi received a warm welcome at Palli village in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. This is PM Modi's first visit to the Jammu and Kashmir region after the abrogation of Articles 370 & 35A. On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi will address all Gram Sabhas across India from Jammu and Kashmir.

Check tweet:

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome at Palli village in Samba district. This is the PM's first visit to the region after the abrogation of Articles 370 & 35A in J&K PM will address all Gram Sabhas across India on National Panchayati Raj Day from here today. pic.twitter.com/AoXNz6uDZ0 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)