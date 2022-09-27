Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the state funeral of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe in Tokyo and paid floral tributes at the service. Leaders from around the world arrived in Tokyo to pay tributes to the former Japanese premier. Prime Minister Modi, earlier noted the contributions of the late Japanese PM in strengthening the India-Japan partnership and conceptualising the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at the latter's State funeral in Tokyo "India is missing former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe," said PM Modi earlier today (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/8psvtnEUiA — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

