Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday played cricket and card with locals in Aspal Khurd village of Barnala during campaigning for the state assembly elections 2022. Channi was announced CM candidate of Congress on February 6. The voting for the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 will take place on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.

Here Is The Video:

#WATCH Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi played cricket and cards with locals during his campaign in Aspal Khurd in Barnala today pic.twitter.com/6eUcCO8rTG — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

