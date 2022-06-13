"Rahul Gandhi zindabad, zindabad" song resonated at Congress party headquarters in Delhi as Rahul Gandhi is set to march to Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to appear before it in the National Herald case. Earlier on Monday, several Congress leaders were detained amid sloganeering in support of the party leader. The Delhi Police had denied permission for the scheduled Congress rally from AICC HQ to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) office.

