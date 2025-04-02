According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on April 2, Mumbai is expected to experience light rain or thunderstorms. Additionally, the IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall and hailstorms in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and other regions like Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Karnataka, with gusty winds expected at speeds of 30 to 60 km/h. Delhi will face clear skies and hot conditions, with temperatures soaring up to 36°C. Chennai is forecasted to have mostly clear skies with temperatures around 34°C, while Bengaluru will see partly cloudy weather with temperatures close to 34°C as well. Hyderabad will remain under clear skies, experiencing temperatures of about 36°C, while Shimla will enjoy pleasant weather with clear skies and temperatures reaching up to 25°C. Kolkata, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures around 34°C.

