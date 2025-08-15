The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a spell of intense rainfall for Mumbai, with a yellow alert in place for Friday, August 15. Delhi is projected to witness light to moderate rainfall on August 15. The weather office has forecasted light to heavy rainfall in Chennai and light showers in Bengaluru for today. Similarly, light to moderate showers are predicted for Hyderabad and Kolkata for August 15. On the other hand, Shimla is projected to receive light rain on Friday. IndiGo Flight 6E360 to Bihar’s Darbhanga Cancelled After Weather Delays at IGI Airport in Delhi, Passengers Briefly Protest on Tarmac.

