The weather forecast for Saturday, July 26, reveals widespread rainfall and varying temperatures across key cities, according to the IMD report. Mumbai faces heavy rain with an orange alert in effect, while Delhi experiences thunderstorms accompanied by rain. Chennai sees partly cloudy skies with milder temperatures, and Bengaluru is under generally cloudy conditions with moderate rain. Hyderabad reports light rain or drizzle amid cloudy skies, whereas Shimla receives light to moderate rainfall. Kolkata remains under a yellow alert with a generally cloudy sky, one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Maharashtra Weather Forecast-Heavy Rainfall Warning for July 26, 2025: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alert for Multiple Districts Including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; Check Full List.

