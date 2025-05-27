The country has been experiencing varied weather conditions, with some cities observing heatwave conditions and others receiving heavy rainfall. Amid this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane, for today, May 27. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Mumbai is likely to receive light to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. It is worth noting that Mumbai is expected to receive 2.2 to 10 mm of rainfall on May 27, whereas the weather is likely to be clear in Delhi. On the other hand, light rain has been predicted for Chennai and Bengaluru, with Hyderabad projected to receive 0.2 to 3.6 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. Windy has also predicted light rains in Kolkata and Shimla on May 27. Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ for City and Adjoining Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri Districts; Check Latest Weather Forecast.

