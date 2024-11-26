Mumbai is expected to experience overcast skies with temperatures around 26.8°C, creating a cool and cloudy day today, November 26. Kolkata will have scattered clouds and a comfortable 24.8°C, providing ideal conditions for outdoor activities. Chennai will see broken clouds with mild humidity and a temperature of 27.6°C, offering a pleasant atmosphere. Bengaluru, with a temperature of 24.2°C, will share similar broken cloud patterns, ensuring comfortable weather. Hyderabad will remain partly cloudy, with the temperature around 25.8°C. Ahmedabad, at 27.7°C with a few clouds, will have clear visibility. Meanwhile, Delhi will enjoy clear skies and a bright, sunny day with temperatures around 26.0°C, making it perfect for winter outings. Snowfall in Ladakh: First Snowfall of Season Brings ‘White’ Joy to Residents (See Pic and Video).

Mumbai Weather Today, November 26

Delhi Weather Today, November 26

Chennai Weather Today, November 26

Bengaluru Weather Today, November 26

Hyderabad Weather Today, November 26

Kolkata Weather Today, November 26

