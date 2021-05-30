West Bengal government extended the lockdown in the state till June 15.

West Bengal | Social distancing norms flouted at a Siliguri market Strict COVID19 restrictions are in force till June 15 to curb the spread of #COVID19 in the State pic.twitter.com/glL8yCLckZ — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2021

