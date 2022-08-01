Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray on Monday took a dig at BJP and Eknath Shinde faction without taking their names. Thackeray said, "When Uddhav ji was CM, nobody felt that they are being discriminated against. But now, regionalism is being brought in deliberately. Attempts are being made to create divides among people. They want to take Maharashtra down & divide it into 5 parts." Thackeray also slammed Governor Koshyari for his recent comment on the Marathi people.

Check Tweet:

