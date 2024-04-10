In a major development in the UP Police Paper Leak Case, STF arrested Ravi Attri, an alleged mastermind behind the paper leaks, on Wednesday. Ravi Attri was arrested from Noida. Attri, a former MBBS student, was previously detained in 2015 by the Haryana police for his involvement in the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) paper leak while he was enrolled at a medical college in Rohtak. Investigations have linked Attri to paper leaks, including the AIIMS entrance exam in 2011 and the State Bank of India recruitment test in 2012. Ravi passed 3rd year of his MBBS in 2018 and later dropped out, only to become the most notorious conspirator of paper leaks in the country. UP Police Constable Paper Leak: Mastermind Behind Exam Paper Leak, Rajeev Nayan Mishra Arrested by Noida Special Task Force.

Who is Ravi Attri?

India's top mastermind of competitive exam paper leaks arrested by UP STF. Ravi Attri, a former MBBS student and mastermind of the UP police constable paper leak case arrested by UPSTF. In 2015, Ravi Attri was arrested by Haryana police in the AIPMT paper leak case. At the… pic.twitter.com/iFE7gdWDhE — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 10, 2024

