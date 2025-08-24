A case of gross negligence surfaced at Pacific World School in Greater Noida West during a Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) on August 23, after a worm was found in a bhatura served at the school canteen. The incident came to light when a parent, who had ordered chole-bhature with his child, spotted the worm on the plate and immediately raised the issue with the canteen staff. A video of the contaminated food has since gone viral on social media, further intensifying outrage. School authorities have stated that the canteen services are outsourced and assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible. Worm Found in Dhokla From Pune’s Chitale Bandhu, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Worm Found in Bhatura Served at Pacific World School Canteen in Greater Noida

