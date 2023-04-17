In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a woman reprimanded domestic help over the issue of cleanliness in a residential building in Noida. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 45-second video clip shows the woman, a member of the residential society lecturing the domestic help on the issue of cleanliness. "Ye Heroine Laye Kahan Se Ho", the woman can be heard saying in the video. As per reports, the incident took place at Nirala Estate Society in Noida. The viral video shows the woman kicking and slapping the domestic help as other onlookers watch. After a complaint was registered, the woman was taken to Bisrakh police station. Reacting to the viral video, the police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar said that an FIR has been registered in connection with the matter and an investigation is underway. Noida: Two Groups of Students Clash, Kick and Punch Each Other At Amity University, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Woman Slaps Cleaner Over Cleanliness Issue in Noida

सफाई को लेकर महिला क्लीनर पर भड़की मैम बोलीं कहां से लाए हैं आप यह हीरोइन और जड़ दिए थप्पड़। निराला एस्टेट सोसायटी का मामला। हालांकि शिकायत के बाद मैम को बिसरख थाना पुलिस साथ ले गई है।@noidapolice pic.twitter.com/slGTsCHeGw — Pravendra Singh Sikarwar (@PravendraNBT) April 15, 2023

An FIR Has Been Registered in the Matter

प्रकरण में थाना बिसरख पर एफआईआर पंजीकृत की गई है, विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) April 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)