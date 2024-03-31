The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra found a journalist's satirical "get ready with me (GRWM)" funny. In the GRWM video, the journalist describes how to dress up as Mahua Moitra in one minute. "To copy Mahua's look, you need oversized sunglasses and a Louise Vuitton bag," said the journalist Ritika Chandola. To this, Mahua replied "Hahha. You’re good. I have to admit. God bless. Keep it up." Mahua Moitra to Skip ED Summons in Cash-For-Query Case Today, Says ‘Busy in Election Campaign’.

'You're Good'

Hahha. You’re good. I have to admit. God bless. Keep it up. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)