Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Congress today, January 3, announced the nomination of Alka Lamba against Chief Minister Atishi. Alka Lamba has been fielded from the Kalkaji assembly seat against AAP leader and CM Atishi. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Congress said that the Central Election Committee had approved the candidature of Alka Lamba to contest the assembly election in Delhi from 51 - Kalkaji constituency. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Releases Final List of 38 Names; Arvind Kejriwal Retains New Delhi Seat, CM Atishi Fielded From Kalkaji.

Congress Fields Alka Lamba Againt Atishi

The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Ms. @LambaAlka as Congress candidate to contest the forthcoming general election to the Legislative Assembly of Delhi from 51 - Kalkaji constituency. pic.twitter.com/GcNwTjtwvG — Congress (@INCIndia) January 3, 2025

