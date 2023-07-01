In what could be termed as another blow to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Rahul Kanal, a close aid of Aditya Thackeray, joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday. Kanal came on the radar of the income tax department, and his residence was searched last year. It is being said that Kanal was also preparing to contest the Assembly election from Bandra West. Major Blow To Uddhav Thackeray, MLC Manisha Kayande Joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (Watch Video).

Rahul Kanal Joins Shiv Sena

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rahul Kanal, Yuva Sena leader and close aide of Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Aaditya Thackeray joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/gmx67GHTJ6 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

