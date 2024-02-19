While addressing a public rally during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of participation of marginalized communities in High Courts and bureaucracy in the country. The latter asked the public, “Tell me how many Dalits, Adivasis, and backward people are there in high courts? You don't have courage, you all are sleeping. There are 650 high court judges.” You have 73% of the population, tell me how many people do you have among the bureaucrats, he added. 'He Is the Son of Amethi': Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi Lauds Rahul Gandhi, Says 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Will Have Huge Impact on Uttar Pradesh' (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Public Rally in Uttar Pradesh

